Changed traffic conditions for new bridge work

Traffic changes are set to take place from next week. Kevin Farmer

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions across Grafton next week as part of the next phase of the new Grafton Bridge project.

Two-way traffic will be reinstated on Clarence St from the rail viaduct to Pound St from Monday September 24, and traffic will also move to the eastern wide of Clarence St between Pound and Craig streets.

Also from Monday, motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions at the intersection of Iolanthe and Spring streets and the Pacific Highway for the installation of new power lines. The work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am on Monday and Tuesday September 24 and 25, weather permitting. Access to Iolanthe and Spring streets from the Pacific Highway will be under traffic control. Delays of up to five minutes can be expected.

Motorists are also advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway, about 400 metres north of Spring Street near Hungry Jacks, from Wednesday September 26 for essential road surveying work to be carried out. The work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am, weather permitting. Delays of up to five minutes can be expected.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists at all locations.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.