Changed traffic conditions for night works

Changed traffic conditions will be in place next week for two sets of road works in Grafton.

ROADS and Maritime Services has advised motorists there will be changed traffic conditions while they are conducting maintenance on the Grafton Bridge and on the Pacific Highway at South Grafton.

The work on the Grafton Bridge will be undertaken between 7pm and 6am over five nights from Sunday October 14 2018, weather permitting, and will involve general cleaning and repairing of the road surface at various locations along the bridge deck, using specialised equipment.

There will be some noise and vibrations associated with the work, but every effort will be made to minimise the impact on residents and businesses. The noisiest work will be carried out in the earlier part of each evening.

Clarence Street will be closed to motorists turning left onto the bridge to travel south during the work.

Traffic across the bridge will be reduced to one lane, alternate flow, with speed restrictions in place for the safety of workers, motorists and other road users.

RMS will also be carrying out work between the intersection with the Gwydir Highway and about 400 metres north of Spring Street, near the northern boundary of Bunnings from Tuesday for three nights, weather permitting.

The work is in preparation for the future intersection and roundabout that will be built on this section of the current Pacific Highway as part of the new Grafton bridge project, which is due to open to traffic by the end of 2019.

To minimise the impact on motorists, work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am.

Road users are asked to follow the direction of traffic controllers, keep to reduced speed limits and follow traffic signs.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

