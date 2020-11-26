Menu
News

Changed traffic conditions on Eight Mile Lane

Jarrard Potter
26th Nov 2020 8:55 AM
CHANGED traffic conditions will be in place today and tomorrow on Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie to carry out road monitoring and maintenance.

Electronic traffic signals and lane closures will be in place with a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm today and tomorrow.

Location of work taking place on Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie this week.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience during this time.

