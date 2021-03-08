Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Highway this week

Changed traffic conditions will be in place on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade from today.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway and local roads from Monday 8 to Sunday 14 March for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

From Monday, there will be up to four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Pimlico and Broadwater to carry out surveying and remove monitoring equipment. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit at times between 7am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be up to seven days and nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Broadwater and Tabbimoble to install signage and carry out pavement and landscape maintenance and finishing work. Motorists can expect lane closures, lane width reductions, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and 60km/h at times from 6am to 6pm and 6pm to 6am.

Further south from Monday, there will be up to five days of work next to the Pacific Highway between Maclean and Glenugie to carry out landscape maintenance. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be two days of work on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and Maclean to install monitoring equipment. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit at times between 6am and 6pm.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be five days of work on Old Bagotville Rd at Bagotville to install a culvert. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 7am and 6pm.

From Monday there will be up to seven days of work at Broadwater Evans Head Rd and Broadwater interchange at Broadwater to install signage, remove and transport material and carry out landscape maintenance. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control, short stoppages and a reduced speed limit at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be up to five days of work on Woodburn Evans Head Rd, Tuckombil Rd, Wondawee Way and the Woodburn interchange at Woodburn to install signage and carry out fencing, pavement maintenance, private access and finishing work. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Monday, there will be up to five days of work on Redgate, Turners, Nardi, and Swan Bay New Italy roads at New Italy to install signage and carry out pavement maintenance, line marking, drainage and private access work. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be two days of work on Blackwall Drive and Kays Road at Pimlico to install and remove signage. Motorists can expect shoulder closures and traffic control at times between 7am and 6pm.

From Friday, there will be three days of work on Rifle Range Road at Broadwater to replace a koala grid. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit at times between 6am and 6pm.