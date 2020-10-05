Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Highway upgrade

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from today to Sunday October 11 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

There will be no road work on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from this morning to 6pm Tuesday October 9 due to high traffic volumes expected for the long weekend. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required.

From Tuesday, there will be five days of work between Woodburn and New Italy to install traffic safety barriers and carry out earthwork, paving, drainage work, asphalting and to allow access to site. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Tuesday, there will be up to four days of work between Maclean and Glenugie including the northbound on ramp at Tyndale to carry out survey work, landscape maintenance and allow vehicles to access site. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Tuesday, there will be four days of work on Big River Way between Maclean and Tyndale to carry out signage maintenance. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 60km/h between 6am and 6pm

From Wednesday, there will be two days of work at Harwood and Farlows Flat to carry out asphalting and drainage maintenance. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm.

Additional changes to local roads

FROM Monday, there will be up to six days of work on Minyumai, Nardi and Red Gate roads at New Italy and Tuckombil Road, Trustums Hill Road and Wondawee Way at Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving, fencing, drainage, vegetation clearing and installation and guard rails and to allow access to site. Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be six days of work on Broadwater-Evans Head Road at Broadwater to install sign posts. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6am and 6pm.

There will be three days of work from Tuesday on Ulgundahi View at Harwood, the Yamba interchange, Chatsworth Road south at Chatsworth Island and Banana Road at Mororo to carry out asphalting and to install a koala grid. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be four days of work on Blackwall Drive at Coolgardie and Signata Road at Pimlico to carry out asphalting. Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages between 6am and 6pm.

Traffic control will be in place on Bensons Lane at Tyndale and McIntyres Lane at Gulmarrad to allow heavy vehicles to access site from Monday. Motorists can expect short stoppages at times.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.