Corner of Iolanthe St and Spring St Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
News

Changes come to Iolanthe St intersection

by Caitlan Charles
19th Dec 2018 10:00 AM

FROM Friday, you will no longer be able to turn right from the Iolanthe St turn off.

To keep traffic moving during the busy period, NSW Roads have implemented changes at Iolanthe St and the Pacific Highway.

The new roundabout, which will eventually be apart of the Grafton Bridge approach, will open to help moving through Iolanthe St easier.

There are some changes coming to South Grafton roads near McDonalds.
These restrictions will be in place between 6am and 6pm each day from Friday, December 21 to Wednesday, January 2, except Christmas Day, Monday, January 31 and New Year's Day, because of reduced traffic volumes.

For those travelling further afield these holidays, travel information to help you plan your journey and avoid the delays can be found at rms.nsw.gov.au/holiday-journeys.

