Changes to make summer break easier for HSC graduates

THIS YEAR'S Higher School Certificate graduates can look forward to less stress in their post-exam summer break due to changes to be introduced in university enrolling process.

Applications for university study through the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) open next Wednesday with exciting changes for applicants.

Year 12 students will be able to enjoy their summer break even more with an extra offer round after ATAR release and before Christmas so they'll know if they've received an offer to study sooner.

There will still also be a January offer round but as more offers will now be made in December, there will no longer be the concept of a January 'Main Round'. UAC expects most offers will be made in December and January.

Offers to Year 12 students based on Schools Recommendation Schemes (SRS) applications will also be made earlier, in mid-November.

The general manager of marketing and engagement, Kim Paino, said the changes are positive for students because they simplify the admissions process and ensure that offers are made as soon as possible, so students don't have an agonising wait to find out if they've got into a course.

Other changes include the maximum number of preferences will now be five (instead of nine), so students will be able to focus on what courses really interest them, and of course they can change their preferences as many times as they wish.

UAC's community engagement team is travelling to careers expos throughout NSW and the ACT over the next few months, explaining these changes. A detailed list of this year's events can be found here.

Further information about applying for tertiary study is available on UAC's website here.