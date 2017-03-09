Changing of the guard at RSL

AT THE HELM: Former Maclean RSL sub-branch president Kevin Jones OAM (left) hands over to new president Steve Walton.

At its recent AGM the Maclean RSL sub-branch farewelled president Kevin Jones OAM after his three years in the role.

Newly elected president Steve Walton praised Kevin and the outgoing committee for all of their good work, pointing out that over the years Mr Jones has been a driving force in securing the future of the Maclean Services Club as a valued part of community life.

Mr Walton joined the RSL in 1988 and transferred to the Maclean sub-branch in 2015. He discharged from the military in 2004 after having served in Bougainville and the Middle East. He recalled starting out as a Private soldier and ending his career as a Major in the Army Psychology Corps.

Mr Walton hoped that he could measure up to the previous president's achievements saying: "There are big shoes to fill but with help from the new committee and sub-branch members I aim to continue fulfilling our mission to provide for the well-being of serving and ex-Defence Force members and their dependents".

Mr Walton's ambition for the RSL is to engage with all of the ex-service community in the lower Clarence. He said: "I see a bigger role for the RSL Day Club keeping older members connected to their community while we continue to support programs that meet the needs of serving personnel and those who have more recently exited the military".

Mr Walton summed up by saying: "Ultimately, I see the RSL as an organisation where ex-servicemen and women, young and old, regular and reserve can find a little of the comradeship they experienced in service life".

If you would like to join the Maclean RSL sub-branch please call them on 6645 2756 or visit their website at www.macleanrsl.org.au