Changing the power dynamic

IT'S about returning power to the parents.

As a parent, your role is to guide and advise your son but this can be a hard task sometimes.

John McMahon's Motov8ting Boys aims to help teenage boys aged 11-17 and their parents in understanding the power of positive attitude, developing confidence, change destructive behaviour, identify personal potential and understand the importance of self respect and respecting others.

One of Mr McMahon's focuses at his events is helping teen boys develop social and emotional intelligence.

When a Grafton mother contacted Mr McMahon and asked him to bring his talk to Grafton, he jumped on the chance to come to another regional town.

"Regional centres don't often get this sort of event, and when they do it's a real opportunity to capitalise on it for their families,” he said.

"One of the statements I talk about is that I believe a lot of young people walk themselves into depression, anxiety and stress through their actions and then the parents are left to try and deal with it.

"But if parents are empowered to parent more easily... these problems would be minimised in their homes.”

Mr McMahon is a youth specialist who has worked for more than 26 years with young people in schools, sporting clubs and families.

Through the Ride of Life and Raging Bull seminars, delivered in schools, John has helped influence thousands of young people to make smarter, more informed decisions.

Motov8ing Boys will be in Grafton tonight from 7pm at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

For tickets, visit the Facebook event www.facebook.com /events/241777073179784/ and follow the links.