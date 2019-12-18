Channel 7 responds to MKR sex scandal claims

My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals is helmed by Manu Feildel, Pete Evans and Colin Fassnidge

My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals is helmed by Manu Feildel, Pete Evans and Colin Fassnidge

Channel 7 has responded to claims from two cooks who were filmed getting carnal while making the 2020 season of My Kitchen Rules.

The two contestants said they were filmed being sexually intimate without their knowledge, and the footage was then allegedly shared among some Channel 7 staff.

"I had no idea (the cameraman) was there until we spotted him," one of the contestants captured in the footage told BuzzFeed Australia.

"We caught him and then he swore he deleted the footage and obviously didn't."

The contestant added: "It destroyed me. Since when has something like this been any sort of priority or even on the topic (for a cooking show)?"

The new season of My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals, helmed by Pete Evans, Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge, features two teams, one led by Feildel, the other by Fassnidge, competing against each other.

Manu Feildel says he is sick of personal drama affecting MKR. Picture: Toby Zerna

In a new twist for the show, each team lives together in separate houses.

A Seven spokeswoman responded to the claims with a statement which read: "My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals is a family friendly cooking show broadcast in prime time.

"All filming was done in accordance with contestant contracts."

A Seven insider said the incident took place in a "general area of the house, a public space" and contestants knew "there were cameras everywhere".

During the 2019 season of MKR, Feildel demanded the contestants get back to cooking as a sex scandal threatened to undermine the show.

The show took an unsavoury turn after revelations Victor Aeberli and Piper O'Neill - both from rival teams - were having a secret relationship.

Feildel said he was tired of the drama and his job was to "try food … not be a psychologist or psychiatrist for the group".

He added: "I feel like I am a dad or a teacher with a group of students.

"We always advise them that being friends is one thing, but hanging out 24/7 is another and it's not healthy for themselves or the competition."

nui.tekoha@news.com.au