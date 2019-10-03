Channelling Sir Earl Page on Clarence Dams

WITH plans well under way to investigate damming on the Clarence, keen observers may have a feeling of deja-vu.

A chance discovery of a stack of Daily Examiners in the attic of a friend has led one resident to lament the lack of action on big picture projects which come and go as quickly as a change of government.

"I had a look up in the ceiling and there were all these papers. Then I opened one up and thought here we are, 70 years later and still nothing done,” Neil Nagle said.

"Old politicians not worrying about the country. Short term thinking.”

Entitled 'Lagging in Fight Against Flood and Drought', the article was published on June 12, 1946 and outlined the views of Sir Earle Page, the influential Country Party politician and Prime Minister from Grafton.

"In the past 25 years the U.S.A has built 20 dams in the Tennessee Valley, and N.S.W., with the biggest potential water conservation power of all mainland States, has build three major dams in 40 years,” he said.

Sir Page made special mention of the Clarence River County Council hydro electricity scheme which meant the region was unlike the rest of the country "hopelessly behind” other nations in development of electricity.

"The craven fear of not being able to use all the power that might be developed has held back progress in Australia. The fact is that the demand for electricity in Australia, as is every other country, has always outstripped supply.”

"Conservation of water and the development of electric power have far too long been the Cinderellas of Australian public works expenditure.”

PAST PAPER: The article written in June 1946 is eerily similar to discussions being had now, over 70 years later. Tim Jarrett

Mr Nagle pointed out that even back then the writer was expressing a view that the issue of dams and hydroelectricity had already been talked about ad nauseam.

"The snowy has been talked about for over 70 years, and examination of the Clarence has been going on for over 50 years,” the article stated.

"All data should now be available to make a decision, and take immediate action.”

Mr Nagle said it highlighted the continued failure to follow through with bold ideas and to take advantage of the water in the area for irrigation and hydroelectricity.

He laid part of the blame on a lack of bipartisanship and said there were a number of opportunities to provide electricity to the area and to help out those affected by drought out west in the long term.

While Mr Nagle admitted he was not sure of the exact way to move forward he firmly believed something needed to happen to stop our natural resources "being wasted”.

" Even if it is a good idea (they think) 'that's my job I'm the opposition and I oppose it',” he said.

"Which is stupidity because we don't get anywhere.

"It's only in times like this that it comes to people's attention because it is so bloody dry, then most probably everyone forgets about it for another 50 years.”