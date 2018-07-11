Chantilly Chateau primed for showcase today

Leading Northern Rivers jockey Matt McGuren will take the reigns of Chantilly Chateau today.

CLASS 6 SHOWCASE: Trainer Jason Reilly will be looking for a continuation of great form when five-year-old mare Chantilly Chateau lines up in the Prime Thoroughbreds Rural Plate Class 6 (2200m) this afternoon, after back-to-back wins from its past two starts.

Reilly said he was confident Chantilly Chateau had what it took to get the job done, after the horse dominated at Grafton and Port Macquarie.

"She's been racing in great form and seems to have trained nicely after last start at Port Macquarie so I think she should be hard to beat,” he said.

Reilly said he had enjoyed training the mare since it came to his stables earlier this year.

"She is a lovely natured mare and a very easy horse to train, very straightforward,” Reilly said.

"I've had her for this preparation which started in March, and any horse that has won three races in a preparation is good.”

Chantilly Chateau has drawn wide in barrier 14 and will be carrying 58.5kg, but Reilly said he believed the mare could overcome the challenges, and jockey Matt McGuren taking the reins would be a bonus.

"Obviously the wide draw is a bit of a disadvantage, I'd much prefer a better barrier,” he said.

"Over 2200m it depends on how the race is run as to what impact the wide barrier will have.

"If it's run with a good solid tempo I think she will be strong.

"With McGuren in the saddle he is in really good form, one of the best jockeys on the Northern Rivers and seems to have a knack with her.

"He has been in the saddle for the last two starts for two wins so I'm hoping to see that continue today.”