A cattle truck rolled over at the Corner of Cohoe St and James St on Monday afternoon.
Kevin Farmer
Chaos as truck rolls at top of Toowoomba Range

Tobi Loftus
by
20th Aug 2018 5:17 PM

A CATTLE truck has rolled at the top of the Toowoomba Range causing chaos for peak hour motorists.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said emergency services were informed of the incident, which occurred at the corner of Cohoe and James St, just before 5pm.

"It's a semi-trailer rollover, and it was carrying cattle," the spokeswoman said.

"It appears the truck might be on its side."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two fire crews were on scene and some cattle had managed to get out of the truck and were walking around on the street.

"There are cattle still trapped in the vehicle," the spokesman said.

"A vet has been requested.

"Some cattle might be seen roaming around the area."

A witness said a cow charged at her, which caused a foot injury and damage to her car.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the male truck driver had lacerations to his head.

"For reasons of his own he is refusing to be assessed and refusing transport (to hospital)," the spokeswoman said.

The police spokeswoman said the crash will impact traffic coming up the Toowoomba Range, and those heading to the Range from James St.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and for those travelling up the range to divert via Flagstone Creek or Murphys Creek.

More to come.

Toowoomba Chronicle

