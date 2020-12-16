CHAOTIC: 200mm of rain, 100+ calls for help, flood rescues

LATEST: MASSIVE rainfall totals have been recorded in parts of the Northern Rivers today, with Lismore copping 200mm from 9am until 5pm and Tuckurimba recording a whopping 219mm.

>>> 'Speed at which Lismore basin filled was very unusual'

And more is expected to fall during the night.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reissued a severe weather warning for the region.

"A broad low pressure trough lies over NSW and is dragging a moist and unsettled air mass into the state, generating local showers and thunderstorms and the possibility of heavy falls," BoM explained on its website.

>>> REVEALED: SCU's flood research centre to close its doors

"Rain in the Northern Rivers district has become very persistent, allowing for some heavy rainfall accumulations throughout Wednesday, leading to flooding.

"Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is currently occurring in the Northern Rivers district, and may continue this evening.

"A Flood Watch for riverine flooding is also current for the Northern Rivers district, and several rivers in this region have a flood warning that is current.

"Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino, Brunswick Heads, Evans Head, Yamba and Maclean."



The northern lane of Wyrallah Rd is now closed after floodwaters have risen to threaten shops. Picture: Alison Paterson

UPDATE, 4.30pm: THE SES is urging people to stay out of the Lismore CBD as heavy rain continues to lash the city.

A spokesman for the SES said they had received more than 100 calls for help and conducted nine flood rescues.

Lismore has copped more than 170mm of rain since 9am.

There is no official evacuation order for the CBD at this stage, but the SES says people should totally avoid the area.

"Short of calling it an official evacuation, businesses should enact their Flood Safe plan.

"We are seeing businesses impacted in the Lismore CBD. If people don't need to be there, they should leave.

"People should monitor the NSW SES Facebook page and the Bureau of Meteorology website for updated warnings.

"This is an unfolding situation."

UPDATE, 3.55pm: MORE than 170mm of rain has been recorded in Lismore since 9am this morning.

There were some concerns from residents and business owners that the Browns Creek pumps were not turned on or working properly, which is why there was flash flooding in the CBD.

But a spokeswoman from the council confirmed the pumps were on and operational.

The council explained on its Facebook page: "Sometimes when we get really heavy downpours, the pumps can't always keep up and we see temporary flooding inside the levee around the Dawson/Uralba Street intersection."

The council also advised the Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Road was closed due to flash flooding.

"We will advise when it is safe to reopen," the council said.

Flooding is also causing heavy traffic conditions in the Lismore CBD, particularly Dawson Street between Leycester Street and Magellan Street.

The following Lismore streets are closed, but please check myroadinfo for updates:

Avondale Avenue, Between Short Street and Second Avenue, East Lismore (Closed)

Water over road.

Ballina Road at Diadem Street Intersection (Closed)

Brewster Street, Near the Square (Closed)

Dawson Street, near Leycester Street (Closed)

Molesworth Street, Between Zadoc and Orion Streets, Lismore (Closed)

Woodlawn Road (Closed)

Wyrallah Road (RR742)

Wyrallah Road, Near East Lismore Treatment Works (Closed).



UPDATE, 2.40pm: WITH more than 100mm of rain in Lismore in a two-hour period, the SES has been hammered with calls for help.

A spokesman from the SES said they had received more than 70 calls in a "chaotic" situation.

"We're responding to flash flooding, requests for help with sandbagging, that sort of thing," he said.

"We're working our way through it at the moment."

The SES says people should avoid the CBD if possible.

Do not drive through floodwaters and avoid the roads completely if possible.

Original story: LISMORE residents are being urged to stay at home as heavy rain lashes the city.

Flash flooding has led to sudden road closures throughout the CBD and in East Lismore this afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Meterology, Lismore has had more than 100mm of rain in just two hours.

A severe weather warning for the Northern Rivers is still current.

In the Lismore CBD, workers are quickly moving their cars from rising flash flooding after several vehicles became submerged.

Cars have been flooded in the John Crowther Carpark after flash flooding swept through the area shortly after 1pm on Wednesday.

Traffic is now backed up through the CBD as exit routes towards Dawson St become flooded.

Drivers are warned to proceed with caution.

Carparks in the Lismore CBD were quickly inundated.

Rachael from Katrina Beohm Real Estate swept water out of her East Lismore office after water flooded in when people drove through the road closed signs on Wyrallah Rd.

"Some water came in from the flash flood," she said,

"But a lot definitely came in after people drove through the flooded roadway."

Other shopkeepers on Wyrallah Rd were also furious with drivers who ignored road closures sending water into their stores.

Just Ride owner Justin and Rachel Sipe said people who disregarded council signs closing off roads were "idiots".

"We are packing our shop up and called in our cousin to help," Rachel said.

"The council guys trying to do traffic control and keeping the idiots from causing wash are worth their weight in gold."

The couple said they tried to get the floor stock out of harm's way.

"Our cousin Glen has brought in his truck and I will be quite a few hours of hard work to get this sorted," Rachel said.