Chapman's Tis Toby finishes strong in race 2

WINNER: Cathy Chapman-trained Howick (yellow cap, inside) gets the win in a head-bobbing go in the 3YO Maiden Handicap at the Clarence River Jockey Club in 2017. Matthew Elkerton

RACING: Cathy Chapman may have looked composed but the Grafton trainer was thrilled when Tis Toby broke through to win today's Breakfast With The Best 7am Saturday Maiden Handicap (1110m) at Grafton.

While delighted to have won with the four-year-old gelding at her home track and during the July Racing Carnival there was an even better reason to savour for Cathy.

"I bred him myself, raced his mother,” she said of the dame Tis Magical.

"When the time came for the mare to foal I didn't have anyone to help and I rang Michael Beattie (Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer) and he came out and helped.”

Cathy has half a dozen in work and is watching lightly raced Tis Toby improve although he doesn't appear to travel well.

"He was a lot more settled today,” she said.

"A lot more comfortable but he seems to only like racing at Grafton. When I take him away he doesn't race well. I don't know what happened at Coffs last week.”

Tis Toby was eighth at Coffs harbour at his most recent run but turned that around with a winning effort today, beating fellow Grafton-trained gallopers Rip Sparkler (Daniel Want) and Nanny's Primed (Alan Ryan) into the minor placings.