Chappo in Guineas frame despite impending sale

Queensland jockey Paul Hammersly boots clear of the field on board Chappo (Steven O'Dea) to win the Grafton Guineas Prelude on Monday. Matthew Elkerton

RACING: The Steven O'Dea stable has not ruled out a start in the 1600m Grafton Guineas feature for Guineas Prelude winner Chappo, despite the horse being on the market at next week's Gold Coast Magic Millions Sale.

The Aquis Farm three-year-old flipped the script in the Kev's Cleaning Service Grafton Guineas Prelude (1420m) yesterday, accelerating to an early lead before kicking clear in the straight to win by two-and-a-half lengths from Toby Edmonds' runner I Am Impinge (Glen Colless).

Joanne Hardy-trained galloper Real Time Warrior rounded out the placings a further length-and-a-half back.

The win gives Chappo ballot exemption for the Grafton Guineas feature on Grafton Cup Day, but after a shocking run at the Sunshine Coast last start the gelding has been left on the Aquis chopping block.

However, stable foreman Matt Hoysted said it did not mean it will be the end of the O'Dea-Chappo connection.

"That is the Aquis Farm model; if they don't meet the strict criteria then they are happy to offload these champion horses,” Hoysted said.

"When all the ones went in, he was definitely one the stable had on our shortlist to purchase, and on the back of that performance there is a good chance we will do that.

"We have had a lot of success with horses we have bought off Aquis Farm and won with.”

If he does come back for the Guineas it would be a case of deja vu for the race after La Spiagga finished second in the 2015 Prelude, was sold the week after, before returning to run fourth in the July feature.