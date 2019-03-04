Chard, Pigg deliver outright in a day

LEADING THE WAY: Tucabia-Copmanhurst skipper Brad Chard was too much to handle for Westlawn's batsmen.

LEADING THE WAY: Tucabia-Copmanhurst skipper Brad Chard was too much to handle for Westlawn's batsmen. Kathryn Lewis

CRICKET: A dominant first innings performance from captain Brad Chard has led Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel to the almost impossible: an outright win on the first day.

A mid-innings declaration proved the right choice for Chard, who helped bowl out Westlawn for totals of 65 and 55 in the same day. Tucabia did have to bat again late in the afternoon but were quick to wrap up the outright result with 10 wickets to spare.

Chard was unstoppable in the first innings, as he finished with seven for 33 from his nine overs to bowl Westlawn out for 65 on a sticky Ulmarra deck.

It was a damaging spell from the left-arm seamer as he stormed through the tail to take three wickets in four balls.

"I was on a hat-trick, bowled a shocker of a delivery, and then managed to get him the next ball,” he said.

"It was pretty great though, my first one hit off stump, the second hit middle and the last one hit leg.

"It wasn't a bad wicket, but it had sweated under the covers on Friday night and it was popping off the surface a fair bit.”

Three of the top four reached double figures for Westlawn, but it was Eddie Gordon who showed the most resistance, hitting Chard for 14 off one over.

Gordon hit five boundaries in his 23 before he was stumped off the bowling of Andrew Buchanan (1 for 7 off 2.2) to end the innings.

Tucabia were not without their troubles in the early stages, with a few demons in the surface bringing the side's top order unstuck at 3-16.

"Ben Shipman bowled really well on that surface, they had us on the ropes at the start there,” Chard said.

But it would be the veteran nous of Matt Pigg (61) that led the side out of trouble. Pigg found the gaps in the field with ease, proving the dominant half of a 49-run stand with Tim Bultitude (8).

Chard declared the innings when Pigg was dismissed at 6-111, to give his side an hour-and-a-half of bowling in the second dig. They would not need all of it. Chris Adamson took the reins from his captain as he picked up a four-wicket haul, while Pigg chimed in with 3-8 from four overs.

With the outright result, Tucabia could leapfrog GDSC Easts into second spot, depending on results from other games, and secure a Premier League finals second chance.

"I don't think we were proving a point, but we were definitely proving something to ourselves,” Chard said.

TUC-COP GI HOTEL V WESTLAWN

At Ulmarra Showground

Toss: Tucabia Copmanhurst

Umpires: David Honeybrook

Westlawn 1st Innings

PJ Vidler b Chard 0

SM Simpson c Pigg b Pardoe 10

B Shipman c Ryan b Chard 12

BJ Inmon c Buchanan b Pardoe 10

KR Chaffey b Chard 5

AM Clay c Pigg b Chard 4

N Blanch b Chard 0

DC Gordon st Woods b Buchanan 23

T Singh b Chard 0

J McLaughlin b Chard 0

LG Stutt not out 1

ALL-OUT for 65

Overs: 17.2

FoW: 1-0(PJ Vidler) 2-22(SM Simpson) 3-22(B Shipman) 4-34(BJ Inmon) 5-38(AM Clay) 6-38(N Blanch) 7-59(KR Chaffey) 8-59(T Singh) 9-59(J McLaughlin) 10-65(DC Gordon)

Bowling: B Chard 9-2-33-7, BR Pardoe 6-1-25-2, AJ Buchanan 2.2-0-7-1

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

DJ Cootes c Inmon b Shipman 4

B Ryan b Vidler 0

MJ Dougherty c Shipman b Vidler 19

TA Cootes b Vidler 0

MC Pigg b Vidler 61

AJ Buchanan c Vidler b Shipman 3

T Bultitude not out 8

Extras (b 12, lb 2, w 0, nb 2) 16

SIX wickets (dec) for 111

Overs: 21.1

FoW: 1-4(DJ Cootes) 2-8(B Ryan) 3-16(TA Cootes) 4-47(MJ Dougherty) 5-62(AJ Buchanan) 6-111(MC Pigg)

Bowling: B Shipman 9.1-1-51-2(2nb), PJ Vidler 10.1-5-25-4, KR Chaffey 1-0-16-0, DC Gordon 1-0-5-0

Westlawn 2nd Innings

SM Simpson b Chard 4

LG Stutt run out (B Ryan) 0

B Shipman c Chard b Pigg 14

PJ Vidler c Buchanan b Pardoe 7

BJ Inmon c Woods b Adamson 10

KR Chaffey c Buchanan b Pigg 0

AM Clay c Pardoe b Pigg 14

DC Gordon b Adamson 0

J McLaughlin c & b Pigg 1

N Blanch not out 0

TJ Singh c ? b C Adamson 0

Extras (b 5, lb 0, w 0, nb 0) 5

ALL-OUT for 55

Overs: 18

FoW: 1-4(SM Simpson) 2-4(LG Stutt) 3-14(PJ Vidler) 4-31(B Shipman) 5-35(BJ Inmon) 6-45(KR Chaffey) 7-49(DC Gordon) 8-55(AM Clay) 9-55(J McLaughlin) 10-55 (T Singh)

Bowling: B Chard 5-1-13-1, BR Pardoe 5-3-9-1, CA Adamson 4.4-0-20-4, MC Pigg 4-1-8-3

Tuc-Cop 2nd Innings

TA Cootes not out 6

MJ Dougherty not out 8

Extras 0

NO wickets for 14

Bowling: TJ Singh 1-0-10-0, B Inmon 0.1-0-4-0