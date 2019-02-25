Chard, spinners lead charge through Services' middle order

ALL-ROUNDER: After hitting a half-century in the first innings Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel's Andrew Buchanan was in the wickets against South Services.

CRICKET: A determined effort with the ball from Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel captain Brad Chard has ensured his side will go into the final round full of momentum.

With the side's leading wicket taker Rohan Hackett out for the second day of the clash against South Services, Chard took on the lion's share of the work with the cherry as he bowled 19 overs.

Chard would have to toil throughout the first session of the day as South Services top order duo Dylan Cleaver (60) and Tom Kroehnert (43) put on an 89-run stand to put Services in a strong position.

But it would be the wily efforts of spin duo Matt Pigg (2 for 48 off 15) and Andrew Buchanan (3 for 46 off 10 overs) which broke the pair's resolve.

From then on, the wickets continued to tumble for Services with Luke Sullivan (14) and Jayde Kearns (19) the only batsmen outside of the top four to reach double figures as Services were bowled out for 191.

Chard would lead the charge through the Services' middle order, finishing the innings with four wickets for 36 runs and seven maidens.

The win has secured third spot on the ladder for Tucabia, while South Services will have a nervous wait in fourth spot with the bye in the final round.

SOUTH SERVICES V TUC-COP GI HOTEL

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Tuc-Cop

Umpires: Tony Blanch

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings 9(dec)-201

South Services 1st Innings

J Rainbow b Chard 2

DW Cleaver c Pardoe b Pigg 60

T Kroehnert c Pigg b Buchanan 43

J Ellis b Pardoe 10

SL McLennan b Pigg 9

J Peady b Chard 9

LJ Sullivan c Dougherty b Chard 14

L Harris lbw b Chard 3

J Amos b Buchanan 0

J Kearns b Buchanan 19

J Blanch not out 8

Extras (b 6, lb 1, w 6, nb 1) 14

ALL-OUT for 191

Overs: 70.4

FoW: 1-2(J Rainbow) 2-91(T Kroehnert) 3-107(J Ellis) 4-131(DW Cleaver) 5-140(SL McLennan) 6-150(J Peady) 7-154(L Harris) 8-155(J Amos) 9-167(LJ Sullivan) 10-191(J Kearns)

Bowling: B Chard 19-7-36-4(1nb), R Hackett 1-0-4-0, CA Adamson 14-1-39-0(6w), BR Pardoe 11-6-11-1, MC Pigg 15-3-48-2, AJ Buchanan 10.4-0-46-3