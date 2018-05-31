Menu
Crime

Sexual assault charges over rape of 2yo girl dropped

by STAFF WRITERS
31st May 2018 10:15 AM

POLICE have withdrawn charges against a 24-year-old man in relation to the alleged rape of a two-year-old girl in Tennant Creek earlier this year.

The NT News reported this week that a 25-year-old had been charged with sexual intercourse without consent in relation to the February 15 incident.

"An ongoing police investigation identified new information that lead to the arrest of the second man and the withdrawal of this charge against the man," NT Police said.

"He was charged shortly after the incident, which Sex Crime Detectives are continuing to investigate.

"The 24-year-old has now been released from custody."

The matter involving the 25-year-old man charged earlier this week is still before the court.

