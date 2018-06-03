Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man died after a head-on crash on the Gateway Motorway about 4.20am today. Picture: Today Show/Channel Nine/Twitter
A man died after a head-on crash on the Gateway Motorway about 4.20am today. Picture: Today Show/Channel Nine/Twitter
News

Charges could be laid over fatal crashes

by Chris Clarke
3rd Jun 2018 2:14 PM

TWO men are expected to be charged over two fatal crashes in southeast Queensland that happened just hours apart and bare a striking similarity.

In the early hours of Saturday, a 32-year-old woman died after a head-on crash on the M1 at Pimpama, on the Gold Coast.

A woman died in a crash on the M1 at Pimpama in the early hours of Saturday. Picture: Nine News/Today Show/Twitter
A woman died in a crash on the M1 at Pimpama in the early hours of Saturday. Picture: Nine News/Today Show/Twitter

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old woman, was seriously injured.

This morning, a 61-year-old man died after a head-on crash on the Gateway Motorway at Rochedale, in Brisbane's south.

A 63-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both crashes involved drivers allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road for several kilometres. And both other drivers escaped serious injury.

Acting Inspector Alicia Coyne said drugs and alcohol were being considered as possible causes for the men's behaviour.

Inspector Coyne said it appeared that both crashes involved driver error.

"There wouldn't have been much (the victims) could do."

Related Items

editors picks fatal crash queensland

Top Stories

    John Denver inspired X Factor star Grafton bound

    premium_icon John Denver inspired X Factor star Grafton bound

    Music "WE ALWAYS had John Denver's music playing over and over and over so that's all I knew growing up.”

    Wanted man arrested for alleged stealing

    Wanted man arrested for alleged stealing

    Crime Social media callout helps find wanted man

    How do we rename Coutts Crossing?

    premium_icon How do we rename Coutts Crossing?

    News The last name change request was made in 2011.

    Juniors take the stage before big derby day

    premium_icon Juniors take the stage before big derby day

    Rugby League Plenty of good junior footy played on weekend

    Local Partners