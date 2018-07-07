Charges imminent for elderly woman who ran over six-year-old

FLY HIGH: Six-year-old Indie Armstrong was struck by a reversing care and killed while standing at a pedestrian crossing in Nambour last month.

DAYS after loved ones farewelled Indie Rose Armstrong, the woman driving the car that struck and killed the six-year-old is expected to be charged with dangerous driving causing death.

If found guilty the 86-year-old faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison, the ABC has reported.

Indie, her eight-year-old sister Lily, mother and grandmother Sandy Bampton were struck by a reversing silver hatchback as they stood at a pedestrian crossing in front of Coles Supermarket, Nambour on June 17.

The elderly driver was not injured, and it is understood she was not suffering any medical condition at the time of the crash.

Ms Armstrong and Lily were both released from the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in the weeks following the incident, but Ms Bampton remains in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

On Thursday, hundreds of mourners packed a Buderim chapel dressed in rainbow colours to celebrate Indie's life.

Indie leaves behind her older sister Lily, little brother Sunny and mother and father Jason and Emily Armstrong.

Her death has spurred an outpouring of community support.

The Support the Armstrongs GoFundMe has raised almost quadrupled its $20,000 goal with $79,211 raised by 1288 in 19 days.

The ABC reports the Forensic Crash Unit has not confirmed the charges.