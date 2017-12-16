Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Charges laid after highway fatal

Man charged after serious crash
Man charged after serious crash
Caitlan Charles
by

A man has been charged following investigations into a fatal crash near Grafton in August.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, Cowper, about 30 kms north of Grafton, just before 8am on Saturday, August 26, following reports of a crash.

A Holden Colorado utility and a Ford Falcon utility crashed head on.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford, a 44-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver of the Holden, a 19-year-old man, and a 19-year-old female passenger were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Following investigations by police from the Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit, the 19-year-old man was served a Future Court Attendance Notice yesterday.

He will face Grafton Local Court on Monday, February 26 charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death), and negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm).

Topics:  clarence valley cowper crash highway pacific highway

Grafton Daily Examiner
Ready for life after school

Ready for life after school

South Grafton High School high achievers Jack Liyou and Amy Edwards reflect on a big year

70 years of love for Lena and Lex

LIFE-LONG LOVE: Lena and Lex Essex of Maclean celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary today.

Couple celebrates 70 years of love, family and life on the Clarnence

Hitting right note

Maclean High School HSC music class.

Maclean High music class pulls in big marks

Grafton's man of Steele plays heavy medal show

COOL HEAD: Grafton High School swimmer Charlie Steele.

Superfish clinches two bronze and a silver in Adelaide.

Local Partners