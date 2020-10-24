Charges laid following horrific Armidale road crash

Tyringham 22-10-20 A seven year ols girl was airlifted to Brisbane Childrens Hospital suffering critial head injuries following a horrific road crash after she was picked up from school, trapped in crumpled metal for over an hour before paramedics could reach her. Her mother was taken by police for mandatory testing following the crash and forensic police spent the night processing the scene as they worked to find the cause. Paramedics expressed frustration as they stood helplessly as the girl's condition degraded before providing potentially lifesaving treatment. The question remains, how did anyone survive a crash like this? Photo Frank Redward

A WOMAN will face court today charged with a string of offences following a horrific crash on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon outside Dundurrabin when it is believed a black Holden Commodore left the road and went down an embankment, before rolling onto its side and crashing into a tree.

The woman was able to exit the vehicle but the 7-year-old passenger had to be freed from the wreck by emergency services some time later.

After allegedly returning a positive roadside breath test, the woman was taken to Dorrigo Police Station where a subsequent breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.067.

The 28-year-old was released from hospital and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where she was later charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive under the influence, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - driver manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasions grievous bodily harm), drive with low range PCA, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, and use uninsured motor vehicle.

The 7-year-old girl is still in hospital and the crash prompted the police to issue yet another warning about the need to take care on local roads.