Charges laid following horrific Armidale road crash
A WOMAN will face court today charged with a string of offences following a horrific crash on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon outside Dundurrabin when it is believed a black Holden Commodore left the road and went down an embankment, before rolling onto its side and crashing into a tree.
The woman was able to exit the vehicle but the 7-year-old passenger had to be freed from the wreck by emergency services some time later.
After allegedly returning a positive roadside breath test, the woman was taken to Dorrigo Police Station where a subsequent breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.067.
The 28-year-old was released from hospital and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where she was later charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive under the influence, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - driver manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasions grievous bodily harm), drive with low range PCA, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, and use uninsured motor vehicle.
The 7-year-old girl is still in hospital and the crash prompted the police to issue yet another warning about the need to take care on local roads.