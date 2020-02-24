Menu
Grafton EV driver, Russel English, charging his car at Grafton Library.
News

Charging to an electric car future at library

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
GRAFTON Library is charging an electric car revolution that is silently accelerating across the Clarence Valley.

In the carpark under the Grafton Library there’s an Electric Vehicle fast charging station that is pulling motorist in from the highway, as well as charging up locals.

Last week Grafton EV owner Russell English was charging up his Mitsubishi Outlander Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

It took Mr English 18 minutes to charge the vehicle, which gave him a range of around 40-50km.

Mr English runs an IT business in Grafton and said all of his driving around town was done using electric energy, saving him approximately $5 a day in fuel costs.

“It drives really nicely. It’s silent, smooth, has no gears and performance-wise it’s excellent,” he said.

“It’s a big car and I drive it like a big car and if I run out of electricity it changes over automatically to fuel.

Mr English said the charging station was good for the economy, bringing highway drivers into town where they spend money while they wait for their cars to charge.

“It’s perfect, it’ll charge my car in the time it’ll take to have a tea and piece of pizza at the mall,” Mr English said.

EV owners can also go upstairs to the airconditioned library and wait out their charge reading a newspaper or magazine and enjoy the free Wi-Fi.

