Charity doorknockers not scammers, says Yamba SLSC

FEARS of a surf lifesaving scam sparked by a Facebook post have been proven unfounded, with the Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club confirming fundraisers working in the Clarence Valley are legitimate.

Yamba SLSC president Joe Dougherty apologised for any confusion caused by a post on the local club's Facebook page yesterday, which stated that SLSC doorknockers in Maclean and Townsend appeared to be running a scam.

The statement came after reports of people in patrol uniforms knocking on doors in Maclean, Townsend and Yamba, to collect money and to sign people up for ongoing donations.

"Last night we followed it up with the state (branch), who have confirmed there are people from the Surf Lifesaving Foundation fundraising in this area," Mr Dougherty said.

"These funds go to the Surf Lifesaving Foundation which in turn distributes proceeds to clubs. There is a correlation between the money raised in a particular area, and the amount of money that goes to clubs in that area so people can expect if they do donate that funds would be making their way to local surf lifesaving clubs.

Mr Dougherty said that if people were concerned about the legitimacy of door-knockers, they should ask them to provide some accreditation.

"Yamba SLSC is grateful for any and all donations that people may make to the organisation," he said.

The Surf Lifesaving Foundation will be doorknocking in Grafton, Iluka, Maclean and Yamba until April 1.