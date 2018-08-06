Menu
Beef at the Barriers Charity Marquee raised more than $9000 for kids in need.
Charity marquee raised more than $9000 for kids in need

ebony stansfield
by
6th Aug 2018 12:30 PM

BEEF at the Barriers Charity Marquee held during the July Racing Carnival raised more than $9000 for kids in need.

Mitch Donovan from Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents said the event held at the Clarence River Jockey Club went really well and was a great day.

"We raised $7010 from the marquee, charity auction, sweeps and raffles," he said.

"We also received $1100 donation from Baryulgil Fine Flower Campdraft Inc and $1000 from Motortorque Automotive Grafton, which gives a total of $9110.00.”

All funds raised go towards Little Windmills: The Country Kids Charity.

211 people attended the marquee and enjoyed the fine food with the 100 day grain-fed beef served a main feature of the event, which Mr Donovan described as 'second to none'.

He said the community were very happy to support the charity and the auction.

"All the ingredients on the day were there, it was a warm winters day, sunshine all day,” he said.

They also had awards for best dressed country lad and lass on the day, Jane Lawrence from Kempsey received best dressed country lass and Graham MacDougall from Glen Elgin received best dressed country lad.

Mr Donovan said he was already looking forward to next year's event.

Mr Donovan said a big thank you to everyone who attended and all the sponsors including Erin Brown from Vines @ 139, Elgas, Fiona Leviny and Michael Rowe, Naeco Blue, Magic Millions, Holco Fine Food and the CRJC for the venue.

Little Windmills: The Country Kids Charity helps alleviate the financial burden on rural and regional families with seriously sick or injured children by subsidising things like medical expenses, travel and accommodation.

Grafton Daily Examiner

