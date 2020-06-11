Charity sheds some hope for farmers recovering from fires

The Shed of Hope fund raiser Dan Jones with some of the donated material collected in the Clarence Valley to build sheds to help landowners recover from bushfires.

A CHARITY that builds sheds for farmers who have lost everything in last summer’s bushfires is heading for the Clarence Valley and is looking for local input into its project.

The Shed of Hope, established early last year by Tabulam man Greg Dollin aims to help farmers recover from the fires by building them a free 6m x 3m hayshed on their properties.

A fund raiser with the charity, Dan Jones, said they have about 50 orders from people in the Clarence Valley and have started collecting donated materials to use in the buildings.

Mr Jones said the charity asked local building companies to donate scrap roofing iron, battens, beams, downpipes and other materials used in shed building for the project.

Mr Jones said the project was winding up building about 40 sheds in the Richmond Valley for farmers.

“We’ve got 50 orders for sheds already with 41 of them from the Nymboida area,” Mr Jones said.

Mr Jones said The Shed of Hope did not stop at shed building when it came to helping farmers recover from the fires.

“We’ve been able to source second-harm farm equipment as well as tanks and generators, which we’ve been able to distribute to people who need them,” he said.

Mr Jones said giving a farmer something like a simple hayshed on their property was important for them.

“Some are reluctant to ask for help,” he said. “But when they see a shed back on their property, it gives them something to build on.

Mr Jones said while the charity was looking for building materials, cash was also a vital component.

“Lots of the fastenings and clips we use have to be bought, so if people can’t give materials whatever they’re comfortable giving in cash is just as useful to us,” he said.

Mr Jones said The Shed of Hope was also looking for a local volunteer to help in the donation work.

To make a donation or offer your services, you can contact Mr Jones on 0406 135 936. To apply to have a shed built, there are forms at the St George Building Society.