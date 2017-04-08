Charity starts at home: Hogan

Kevin Hogan in town along Magellan Street looking at the devastation.

THE Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan has called for a suspension of foreign aid while Australia deals with it's own natural disasters in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

"Australia gives $5 billion a year in foreign aid,” he said.

"This natural disaster is likely to cost the country, including our community, well in excess of $100 million.

"Money that we are spending on flood recovery will either have to come from increased borrowings or by taking money away from other domestic programs and priorities.”

Mr Hogan made his initial statement via Facebook yesterday morning stating: "We have had a major natural disaster occur in a number of regions, including mine. I believe charity should begin at home,” he said.

"Given the damage done in my community, large sums of money will and have been directed here. Once areas are rebuilt, foreign aid can be reinstated. I am sure other countries which receive this aid will understand.”

The Lismore region, which was heavily affected by flooding when ex-Cyclone Debbie hit the North Coast of NSW, is where Mr Hogan bases his seat and where he calls home.

Clarence Valley residents are both coming out in support of Mr Hogan and opposing his comments.

Amy Morgan agreed with Mr Hogan, saying on The Daily Examiner Facebook page she supported suspending foreign aid.

"I've been saying we need to suspend all foreign aid for some time. We need to invest in our country. Too many are living below the poverty line and then we have people living below that; charity does start at home,” she said.

Sam Brohterson Cheetham said: "There are plenty of other areas that could do with cutbacks to give aid for both foreign and domestic. It should NEVER be one or the other. Tax reform would bring a lot back into the budget, but our leaders don't want to lose corporate support for doing the right thing.”

How to donate

Vinnies: Head to www.vinnies.org.au and click on Northern Rivers Flood Appeal, call 131812 or donate in store.

Lismore Council: Donate directly to the council through their gofundme. The Mayor and community leaders will help distribute funds: www.gofundme.com/lismorefloodappeal

Coles: In more than 700 Coles stores across Australia, you can donate to help flood victims. Donations will go to the Red Cross.

Red Cross: You can donate to flood victims by at www.redcross.org.au and following links Disaster Relief and Recovery.