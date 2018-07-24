Charity walkers heading towards $60k mark in their 10th year

A GROUP of Yamba residents is about to take its total of money raised to aid the fight against cystic fibrosis past the $60,000 mark.

On Sunday the Coast 2 Course Charity Day for Cystic Fibrosis turns out for its 10th year, with $56,185 raised since 2008.

Event organiser Tracy-Lea Anderson said the group was excited to pass the milestone, which looked so far away when just 11 people made the 23km trek from Brooms Head to Yamba the first time around.

Ms Anderson said the event was unique as it catered for both walkers and golfers.

"We meet at the Yamba Golf Club at 7.30am, and two Wards Buses take us to Brooms Head and begin the walk back about 8.30am,” she said.

"The golfers hit off about 9am, so they're coming back to the clubhouse around the same time as the walkers start coming in.

"Everyone's ready for a yummy lunch and a cold beer by then.”

Ms Anderson said 80 walkers were registered for this year's event and she was not sure how many golfers were hitting off. She said the record for entries was 140.

To register for the walk call Ms Anderson on 66452222 or to play golf, notify the Yamba Golf Club.