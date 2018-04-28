Menu
Leah Kilner gives family horse Charlee Bear a cuddle. Leah won in her first race meeting as a race rider.
Horses

Charlee Bear looks to get out in front again

Adam Hourigan
by
28th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
IT has been only four months since her maiden win, but with 17 wins now under her belt jockey Leah Kilner said she didn't expect the success to come so quickly.

"I just take it is as it comes,” she said. "But it's been good to have lots of support at home.”

Kilner has a good book of rides at the Clarence River Jockey Club, all of which she says has a chance of placing, especially one of her favourite horses Charlee Bear, who will line-up in Race 9, the Benchmark 60 handicap over 1106m.

"I've been riding her ever since we've had him,” she said. "And she's just a great ride. It'd be nice to get a win.”

Charlee Bear is trained by Leah's father Greg, who said he expected the mare to start out strong in the race.

"She always jumps well, she'll be somewhere in the first three,” he said.

It will be third run of this preparation for the four-year old mare who was just pipped on the line after leading two weeks ago in Armidale, and will take the 3kg apprentice claim to lighten the 63kg load given to her.

Charlee Mac had a stellar run as a two-year-old, winning five of its first six races, something which Kilner said had weighed her down over the past few years.

"They benchmark them on their two year old form, and with that sort of a weight they just can't carry them as a three-year-old,” he said.

"It's not until they get a bit older they get used to it.

"She's still got a lot of weight, but she'll just have to carry it.”

Charlee Bear's last win came in September last year, where she again led from the front to win an 1000m handicap at Bowraville.

Grafton Daily Examiner

