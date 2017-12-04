Charli more confident after work experience

Work Experience student Charli Bingham was given the task of photographing Grafton from a new perspective, here is what she came up with.

Hi, I'm Charli Bingham.

I am in Year 10, and attend McAuley Catholic College.

I just finished my week of work experience with The Daily Examiner.

While working at the Examiner, I have developed many work skills and I have gained much confidence throughout the week.

By building my confidence, I mean that I had to do stuff that was very challenging for me.

I had to approach people out in the public, who I have never spoken to, and had to try encourage them to answer a question for me. I found it extremely nerve racking.

I never thought I'd do it, but I somehow worked up the confidence to do so.

I got to do some of my first real photoshoots with some really friendly people, which was really cool, because I am an aspiring photographer.

I learnt a few different techniques to use when I'm out taking photos,which will help develop my photos in the future.

I got to learn a bit about journalism, which I quite enjoy, and The Daily Examiner helped me consider it being my second option as a career.

The Daily Examiner was a good destination for my week of work experience, and I would like to thank them all for taking their time out to help complete my week.