Injury adds to Lions, Suns woes

QUEENSLAND'S punch-drunk AFL clubs are reeling from another round of heavy blows with Lion Charlie Cameron and Sun Aaron Hall set to miss the remainder of the season.

Brisbane has revealed Cameron would undergo foot surgery next week.

Hall has a bicep tendon tear that has been listed as a 10 to 12 week injury by the Suns so there remains a slim chance he may return for the final game or two of the year.

Gold Coast are also grappling with the long term health of defender Kade Kolodjashnij who is enduring a second season of serious concussions.

The 22-year-old missed the final 10 rounds of last season after multiple head knocks left him with blurred vision.

He played the first four games of this season before suffering another head knock in April. He was named to return in the NEAFL last weekend but experienced headaches and was a late withdrawal.

Charlie Cameron feels his foot. Picture: Michael Klein

Kolodjashnij visited a specialist in Melbourne last week.

Suns Football manager Jon Haines said the club would know more in the coming days.

"He is seeing a specialist down here to get another assessment, it is the same specialist he saw last year when he suffered his first bout of concussion.''

His twin brother, Geelong's Jake Kolodjashnij, revealed the extent of the family's concern on Melbourne radio on Tuesday.

"It's been an up and down ride for Kade because he was going really well in the early stages (of his AFL career), and then he had some minor hits, and because of his (injury) history, it's really upsetting his head," Jake said.

"Fingers crossed it all goes well for him, but there might be some conversations on where he's at (with his concussions)."

"I think (it's affecting his confidence) to be honest, because it's a pretty serious conversation and you don't want to muck around with the head," Jake said.

Haines also revealed scans had confirmed Hall had torn a bicep tendon.

Kade Kolodjashnij at Gold Coast training. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"Unfortunately for Hally it was a fairly innocuous incident but the damage to his tendon is pretty severe,'' he said.

"We are looking at 10 to 12 weeks so that takes us right to the back end of the year, so he will get into his rehab and we will see what how it is progressing at the tail end of the season.''

The news on Hall follows the announcement that skipper Steven May would miss four to six weeks with an ankle injury.

Brisbane were hoping for the best but bracing for the worst when Cameron went for x-rays.

Football manager David Noble revealed the 23-year-old had torn his Lisfranc ligament in his right foot against the Kangaroos at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

"He will require surgery and will be out for the rest of the season."

Meanwhile, Mitch Robinson will miss three weeks after breaking a toe on his right foot.

Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry both face fitness tests.