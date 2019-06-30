Menu
STRONG FINISH: Charmed Princess crosses the line in the Westlawn Grafton Guineas Prelude on Sunday.
Horses

Charmed Princess claims Grafton Guineas Prelude

30th Jun 2019 1:42 PM
RACING: Tony Newling made it two wins in a row as Charmed Princess took out the Grafton Guineas Prelude after Tainted Affair's Race 3 win earlier today.

Ridden by Grafton jockey Matthew McGuren, the three-year old bay filly held close to the front behind John Shelton's Julianne's Wish after a wide start out of the gates.

McGuren hooked Newling's horse to the outside as they rounded the bend and stretched out to a lead past Armidale horse Heaven's High to close out a win by half a length.

Newling was confident in his horse despite a lack of racing going into the day and was happy to be having a strong showing ahead of the action to come in the next two weeks.

"She's quality, she's a nice horse and she'll win a good race I'm sure, Newling said.”

"She's missed a little bit of work coming into today and you could see that going into the fifty but she'd knuckled down and got the win.”

Newling devoting the win to his hard working team and their impressive efforts throughout race days around the country.

"It's testament to these guys, they started up their business, SJ Racing, about three years ago now and it's days like this that are very rewarding for them,” he said.

Charmed Princess will now go on to race in the Tursa Employment & Training Grafton Guineas as part of Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap Day on July 10 for a chance at a $50,000 in winnings.

