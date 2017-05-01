Chart-storming Chris is heading back home

Chris Staff will be back in his hometown of Grafton with band for a show at the Grafton District Services Club on May 6.

THE Clarence Valley's latest singer/songer to tear up the charts is heading back to his hometown with his new band and no.1 single Storm's A Comin' in tow.

Chris Staff is well known around these parts for his fine guitarmanship but is now stepping out of the shadows to showcase his equally as impressive

talent for singing and songwriting.

In May last year, he signed a major international distribution deal and publishing deal his album Different Road reinvigorating his career and signalling great things to come for the hard- working musician.

That reached a pinnacle recently when his single off the album Storm's A Comin' was picked up by radio stations across the country reaching the no. 1 position on the online Country Tracks Chart after debuting at no. 10.

The guitar-driven Storm's A Comin' with its strong harmonica has become Chris's defining track, one which takes him from session player to country rock frontman, a gratifying moment for him since deciding to step out from the backline of other major artists to take on his own solo career.

See Chris Staff and his band live in action at the Grafton District Service Club on May 6.