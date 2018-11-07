Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter at the scene of the shark bite at Cid Harbour in September.
RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter at the scene of the shark bite at Cid Harbour in September. CONTRIBUTED
News

Charter company 'shocked' by shark tragedy

Ashley Pillhofer
by
6th Nov 2018 7:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE company that managed the vessel chartered by the 33-year old Victorian man who died following a shark attack at Cid Harbour Monday afternoon has said it is working with "relevant government agencies".

Cumberland Charter Yachts general manager Sharon McNally said she was "shocked" and "saddened" by what happened and confirmed the man had been on board one of the company's charter vessels. "On behalf of everyone at Cumberland Charter Yachts, I offer my deepest sympathies to the man's family and friends at this tragic time," she said.

Part of the company's public statement was a warning to swimmers to not enter the water at Cid Harbour "at any time".

"We continue to remind all boat operators and their guests not to swim at dawn or dusk, not to swim in murky water," Ms McNally said.

cid harbour cid harbour sharks shark attack whitsunday shark attack
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport VOTE in our online poll for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award to be presented at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

    Judge John's final decision

    premium_icon Judge John's final decision

    Local Faces Making the right calls for 30 years

    South Grafton's 'characters' keep it vibrant

    premium_icon South Grafton's 'characters' keep it vibrant

    Business Bentleg Market chalks up 25 years

    Block by block the biggest jail in Australia is taking shape

    premium_icon Block by block the biggest jail in Australia is taking shape

    Crime Basic building technique keeps jail on schedule for 2020.

    Local Partners