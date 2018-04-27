Chasing one last wave costs Coast surfer his life

Late Sunshine Coast resident Tony Lines enjoys an Indonesian holiday before his tragic death while surfing at Nusa Lembongan.

COAST surfer Tony Lines' desire for one more wave led to his tragic death on the last day of a two-week Indonesian holiday adventure.

Close friend Heidi Gerton relayed the traumatic incident as told by her husband Jason Henderson, who was in the waves with Mr Lines on Sunday when he died.

The friends were due to fly back to Australia the next day.

Ms Gerton had been with them earlier in the trip but had returned to her Brisbane home for work.

Mr Henderson and Mr Lines were long-time friends, having studied to become chiropractors together in Melbourne.

BETTER TIMES: Sunshine Coast surfer Tony Lines (left) and his close friend Jason Henderson enjoy an Indonesian holiday. Contributed

They had been surfing at a break called Playground on the island of Nusa Lembongan for about two hours after lunch when conditions started to change.

There were about 30 board riders in the water.

"It was starting to go low tide and they decided to head back in," Ms Gerton said.

She said Mr Lines told his friend "you start paddling in, I'm going to catch one more wave".

"A huge set came in and Jason got separated."

She said her husband was struggling to paddle in when he heard yelling and screaming.

People on a fishing boat were trying to hoist someone in.

Mr Henderson recognised his friend and went to the boat.

"They were trying to get him (Tony) in and Jason was trying to get in," Ms Gerton said.

She said they could not find a pulse for Mr Lines as they headed for shore aboard the boat.

People carried a stretcher into the water to collect Mr Lines and he was rushed to a medical facility.

However, he was pronounced dead very soon after arriving.

"My husband is extremely traumatised," Ms Gerton said.

She said her husband was with Mr Lines on Thursday when Hindu priests performed ceremonies ahead of his repatriation.

Mr Lines is expected to be brought home before the end of the weekend.

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman said the department was providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian man who died in Indonesia on April 22.