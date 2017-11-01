Chat over a purple cuppa

TAKING THE CAKE: Matron of Honour Patricia Hewitt, left, and Jacaranda Afternoon Tea Cheryl Barnes with the festival flavoured cupcakes being served up at Monday's Jacaranda Afternoon Tea.

WHILE the Jacaranda Festival holds some events to help generate funds for the financial securement of future festivals, others are purely about community engagement.

That's what the annual Jacaranda Afternoon Tea is all about according to its co-ordinator Cheryl Barnes.

Monday's event attracted the highest number yet in its 14-year history with 113 mostly ladies enjoying the social occasion held at the Grafton Racecourse.

This year's guest speaker was Robyn Higham who spoke about the history of midwives in the Grafton area, a topic she has become very familiar with while compiling her recently released book on the subject.

Guests were also treated to a fine spread of delicious sweets and savouries whipped up by the Clarence River Jockey Club team for the occasion. "They even made us purple cupcakes. The CRJC have always been great supporters. They always provide the venue for us free of charge so we're very appreciative of that. We generally raise about $1000 from ticket sales and our raffles.”

Mrs Barnes said a lot of the ladies who attend the afternoon tea are in their latter years but really look forward to the outing each year.

"We try to keep the costs down so everyone can afford to come along and meet the royal party. We often get former queens and princesses coming along too. Stella Cooper (1955 Jacaranda Queen) comes down from Dorrigo for the festival every year. She never misses the afternoon tea.”