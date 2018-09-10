Chatsworth Island Public School celebrates 150 years

AT 103, Bill Hammond is still switched on and keen for a conversation. At the Chatsworth Island Public School 150th anniversary celebration on Saturday, he was excited to share stories of his time at the school.

Things have changed a lot at since Mr Hammond attended with his brothers. The large, old building at the front was the only one on the grounds when he was there.

There were no tennis courts or canteens, so Mr Hammond said they used to play games with what they had.

"In those days, all school kids wore hats," he said. "We used to get a tennis ball and throw it into the hat.

"One time, my brother must have thrown the ball into the hat, and he wasn't looking where he was going, and he ran into a post.

"When we used to come to Chatsworth Island Public School... there were big fig trees, and we used to get a stone and bash the bark of the trees until all the milky stuff would come out.

"If you leave it a week or so, it was like chewing gum... doesn't taste as nice though."

The oldest student at the school's celebrations, Mr Hammond cut the cake along with the kindergarten students, but he didn't expect to do it in front of so many people.

"I'm surprised, I didn't expect to see half as many people here," he said.

About 100 ex-students, parents and community members packed into the small school for the celebration.