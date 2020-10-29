A mad dash to snare the latest smartphone device should be done with caution because there are cheaper alternatives that won't leave as big a hole in your hip pocket.

The release of the new iPhone 12 Pro Max this month will set consumers back at least $1849 and up to $2369 outright depending on which variant of the phone is purchased.

But new analysis by telco comparison website WhistleOut found 56 per cent of Australians say buying a $2000 device would put them into financial difficulty.

WhistleOut's spokesman Kenny McGilvary says the best way to save on a new device is "not to buy the latest and greatest".

He says there are good deals on older devices as soon as a newer device is released.

"Consider the different models available if you're focused on getting a particular brand," he says.

Refurbished phones are another option so it may be worth visiting numobile who sell quality refurbished devices."

Some sites also allow customers to trade in their old phone and be financially rewarded, or consumers could consider selling their older device if it's owned outright.

Moose Mobile's chief executive officer Dean Lwin says for Apple fans it's important to consider older models before immediately rushing out to buy the latest iPhone 12.

"Instead of buying the new iPhone 12 that will set you back around $2000, simply getting the previous model you're looking at a saving of around $400," he says. But he warns consumers should make sure whichever device they buy comes with a warranty.

TIPS ON SAVING ON A MOBILE DEVICE

• Do a search online to compare costs.

• Consider buying a second-hand device.

• Sell your old device on a second-hand site to buy a newer device.

• Buy the phone outright.

• Purchase a replacement battery so the existing plan has a longer lifespan.

Originally published as Cheaper alternatives to buying a new smartphone