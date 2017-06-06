21°
Lifestyle

Cheapest groceries in the country? Just shop here

Kelly Burke | 6th Jun 2017 9:54 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FAMILIES can save up to $80 on a trolley of groceries simply by switching supermarkets and weaning themselves off established brands.

A nationwide study has found that Woolworths is consistently cheaper than Coles while discount German chain Aldi beats the duopoly hands down.

Consumer advocate group CHOICE bought 33 common items at 110 Coles, Woolworths and Aldi supermarkets
across Australia.

CHOICE 2017 supermarket price survey
CHOICE 2017 supermarket price survey The Daily Telegraph

A basket of leading brand products at Coles cost an average $170.54, compared to a similar basket of Aldi own-brand products at just $91.76.

Woolworths was only marginally lower than Coles, however, coming in at $168.74.

In Sydney, Coles, Woolworths and Aldi stores were tested in Bondi Junction, Mt Druitt, Hornsby and Liverpool.

"The big supermarkets make a lot of very loud claims about value, but it's clear Aldi is Australia's cheapest supermarket and it is forcing the big two to compete on price," Mr Godfrey said.

Coles — trolley of groceries cost $170.54
Coles — trolley of groceries cost $170.54 Sam Woods

The extent to which Aldi has changed the supermarket landscape since opening its first Australian store in 2001 is evident in states such as Tasmania and the Northern Territory, which have no Aldi presence recorded the most expensive baskets.

 

Woolworths — trolley of groceries cost $168.74
Woolworths — trolley of groceries cost $168.74 Iain Curry

Mr Godfrey said Aldi's recent push west was likely a key factor in South Australia and Western Australia recording the cheapest leading brand basket prices, at about $168.00.

 

However, when it comes to using local ingredient, Aldi drops to the bottom.

CHOICE found of the 28 food items bought in each of the three retailers, country of origin labels showed that Coles had 22 containing at least some Australian ingredients, Woolworths had 21 and Aldi only 15.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks supermarkets

WATCH: Grafton teen steals the show at Tour de Cure ball

WATCH: Grafton teen steals the show at Tour de Cure ball

Cancer survivor Sam Carroll delivered an inspirational speech in front of 900 people at this year's Tour de Cure Snow Ball

Animals given places to nest along Pacific Hwy upgrade

(back l-r) David Abrahams, Frank heppell, Warren Moss, Kevin Wtkins and (front) Darcy Knight with some of the possum boxes the Grafton Men's Shed are making for the new highway construction.

Roost and nest boxes part of measure to protect biodiversity

Low paid workers set for increase of up to $16 a week

Australia's lowest paid workers could be in line for a small pay rise.

Pay hikes to offset impact of penalty rate cuts for weekend work

Your NBN could soon be 1000x faster

The NBN hopes to make this dream a reality.

Local Partners

Lawrence Hall reaches a new milestone

Community come out in big numbers to celebrate the birthday of the Lawrence Hall

Resurfacing of the highway continues

ROAD WORKS AHEAD:Photo: Jodie Dixon / Isis Town & Country

Work continuing on the Pacific Highway

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

10 things to do this weekend

PARTY: Patricia Taber, Lorna Reeves and Robert Reeves get ready for the 125th birthday of the Lawrence Hall.

What's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Bowling barefoot for big cause

Barefoot Bowls is on at the GDSC

Westpac Helicopter fundraiser Bowls Day this month

'Insane' cost of a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

WANT to take a photograph with Thor? According to the price list at his next appearance, you may not be able to afford it.

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Nine denies True Story with Hamish and Andy was a stolen idea

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Channel Nine has addressed claims Andy Lee "stole” True Stories idea

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

Shane Jacobson in character as Kenny.

Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson making another movie

Apple says Homepod will reinvent music at your place

Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller introduces the HomePod. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesSource:AFP

Smart features include the ability to ask for weather and news

Why beauty Bec Judd had to wear a child's nappy

Bec Judd with two of her two bubs

“Alright, so here’s the thing. Confession,” she started.

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

The 41-year-old father-of-three shirtless and pouring a drink

1/4 Acre With Rear Lane

47 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 1 $350,000

Located in the quiet coastal village of Woombah, with beaches, river and national park on the doorstep, this three bedroom home sits on 1,012sqm of land with a...

Central Iluka Home On A Large Block

3 Young Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 2 $465,000

Nestled in a garden setting and a very short stroll to Iluka Bay and shops, lies a hidden Iluka gem. The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious open...

Prime Main Street Shop and Large Residence For Sale

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Macleans popularity is soaring and there is an opportunity now for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial property, with a 2 storey, 3 bedroom, 2...

Huge Modern Executive Townhouse

4/21-23 Riverwood Terrace, Maclean 2463

Villa 4 2 2 $425,000

This sophisticated and charming executive Townhouse is perfect for the executive couple or the clever investor seeking to be central to Maclean CBD area, the...

A Zodiac Gem&#39;

47 Capricorn Crescent, Junction Hill 2460

House 5 2 2 $ 330,000

Supply and demand is huge in the Junction Hill market at the moment and with low supply and high demand this property is certainly not one you are going to want to...

Last Available Block

Lot 5 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land Fantastic site, privately positioned and just the right size. Never to be ... $279,000

Fantastic site, privately positioned and just the right size. Never to be repeated opportunity so near to all facilities and the river in Iluka. Secure your piece...

Large Bush Block Surrounded By Bundjalung National Park

552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land Beautiful bush block selectively cleared with all services ready to connect. With ... $260,000

Beautiful bush block selectively cleared with all services ready to connect. With a sealed road to the property as well as formed access road to the actual...

Charming Iluka Cottage

33 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 2 $399,000

This charming cottage will suit those looking to move straight into their new home, permanent rent, or holiday let option. It's beautifully maintained, polished...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 SALE

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Convenient Location with a View

5 Ward St, Lawrence 2460

House 2 1 1 $285,000

Located in the riverside village of Lawrence, this 2 bedroom cottage offers a convenient, comfortable lifestyle. Sitting on 1,012 m2 the potential to subdivide...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!