Check out the best newly built homes in NSW

NSW HIA-CSR awards: The best new homes in NSW revealed

These custom built homes are the stuff dreams are made of, showcasing exceptional design and building prowess. They beat strong competition this year to win their categories.

Winner: Split Building Custom Built Home Up to $600,000

A double height void defines the living space in this new build by Split Building. It won the Custom Built Home up to $600,000 category.

Central to the design of this stylish architect-designed home is a double height void with gallery space on the upper level leading to the bedrooms. The kitchen is tucked under the bedrooms on the ground floor and leads onto a fully equipped outdoor entertaining area. Timber has been used along with cladding to add warmth to this light and bright home.

splitbuilding.com.au

This new house by Split Building has a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and entertaining space.

Winner: Solitary Designer Homes Custom Built Home $600,000 to $1 million

This new home by Solitary Designer Homes won the Custom Built $600,000 to $1 million category.

Lightweight construction and generous use of louvred windows were the perfect choice for this seaside house, allowing it to make the most of the north-easterly breezes. Designed to step down the site in three parts to manage height issues without losing out on ocean views, there are separate areas for the children and adults, offering easy access to the decks and pool. Working with a sloping site had its challenges but the result is a stunning contemporary family home.

solitarydesignerhomes.com.au

This spectacular home by Solitary Designer Homes has been designed to step down the steep site.

Winner: Hammerhead Building Projects Custom Built Home $1 million to $2 million

This house built by Hammerhead Building Projects references Japanese design.

Taking inspiration from the owner's Japanese heritage, this home in the Byron Bay hinterland is a collection of separate wings connected by a low-profile roofline. The floorplan has been designed for flexibility, with living areas positioned to take advantage of the north and easterly aspects while also being able to open up to the south for better cross-ventilation. Natural materials dominate in this beautifully crafted house, including stone and Australian timbers.

hammerheadbuilding.com.au

Indoor/outdoor flow is fundamental to this house built by Hammerhead Building Projects.

Winner: Bellevarde Constructions Custom Built House over $4 million

This extraordinary house built by Bellevarde Constructions won the Custom Built over $4 million category.

As impressive as it is, it's the work you cannot see that makes this Point Piper house designed by Durbach Bloch Jaggers so exceptional. Extensive excavation and underpinning anchor this four-level off-form concrete harbourside home into place. Punctuated by double-storey voids and angled balconies, the house has a 7m-wide glass roof made from a single piece of glass that had to be craned into position. It has a smart-home system, underfloor heating, sauna and triple car stacker.

bellevardeconstructions.com.au

