Golf competitions
Golf competitions
Sport

Check out the latest golf winners

27th Dec 2020 9:20 AM

GOLF

Rosewood

Results December 26.

Winner: D Browning 46pts.

Runner up: K Browning 40pts.

Ball rundown to 36.

NTP No2: J Young. Ladies: L Johnston.

No 9 (19-36): A Elape. Ladies: L Johnston.

No 11: J Buckley.

No 15: S Browning. Ladies: K Browning.

Approach No 13: D Butterfield.

Next event: January 1 Hangover Cup Single Stableford.

Happy new year.

Sandy Gallop

Results December 26.

2020 Monthly Stableford Monthly Stab winner: M. Ballin 43pts .

A Grade: 1st M. Ballin 43pts, 2nd R. Gibson 40pts, 3rd R. McKeand 39pts ocb.

B Grade: 1st H. Poultney 41pts, 2nd  J. Owen 40pts, 3rd  S. Kirby 39pts.

C Grade: 1st  S. Boman 37pts, 2nd M. Holmes 36pts ocb, 3rd F. Boyce 36pts.

Ladies: 1st  D. Thomson 36pts, 2nd B. Scott 34pts.

NTP: 3rd J. Gardner 22cm, 8th G. Paul 94cm, 11th A. Thomas 115cm, 18th R. McKeand 130cm.

Approach: 5th R. McKeand 270cm, 17th A. Waters 147cm.

Eagles Nest: M. Ballin 10th.  BRD: 35pts PCC: 0.

December 23: Stableford Medley

Division 1: 1st S. Evetts 46pts 2nd T. Hamilton 42pts, 3rd C. Kirkpatrick 41pts.

Division 2: 1st N. Evetts 43pts ocb, 2nd S. Boman 43pts, 3rd D. Ballin 40pts.

NTP: 3rd S. Collier 128cm, 8th R. McLeod 147cm, 18th D. Mathews 340cm.

Approach: 2nd R. Gibson 225cm.

BRD 32pts. PCC: 0.

Ipswich Queensland Times

