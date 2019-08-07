Check the label: 'Australian' bacon, not so Aussie

BUY LOCAL: Scott Graham of Lawrence business Mirrabooka Pork spoke of the importance of buying Australian produce during his acceptance speech at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

MIRRABOOKA Pork withstood pressure from the increased imports and drought to win its category for the second year in a row at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

The Lawrence-based family business shifted direction "180 degrees" in the past 12 months, including a name change since it won the Primary Production award under the banner Australian Pastured Pork.

Misleading supermarket labels are hurting Australian producers and Scott Graham of Mirrabooka Pork told The Daily Examiner the origin of labelling laws were "pretty ordinary".

"What does 15 per cent Australian really mean when you look at a packet of bacon?" he said.

"It means the pork has definitely come from overseas and it might mean that the water comes from Australia."

Country of origin labelling laws are wasted on time-poor consumers who don't realise that water may be the only local ingredient in some "Australian made" bacon and ham, says a farming lobby group.

Australian Pork general manager of marketing Peter Haydon said a lot of the prepacked smallgoods came from Canada, US and Denmark.