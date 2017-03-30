Check your smoke alarms

Photoelectric smoke alarms are the preferred type to replace the older model.

Fire & Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters from Clarence Valley today urged residents to check their smoke alarms are in good working order when they change their clocks at the end of Daylight Saving on Sunday, April 2.

Grafton station commander, Captain Garry Reardon, said last year marked the 10th anniversary of smoke alarm legislation in NSW.

"Due to dust, humidity and age, smoke alarms need to be replaced at least every 10 years,” he said.

"When householders turn their clocks back at the end of Daylight Saving we are also urging them to check whether their smoke alarms have reached their use-by date and, if they have, to replace them.

"If your smoke alarm is less than 10 years old, it is still an opportune time to test it is working properly and change the batteries if it is battery-powered.”

In NSW, all dwellings must have at least one working smoke alarm per level. FRNSW recommends having smoke alarms installed in all bedrooms and interconnected for maximum protection. Smoke alarms are also mandatory for all caravans, campervans, and other moveable dwellings where people sleep.

Mr Reardon said only working smoke alarms help save lives.

"A fire can take hold in just three minutes, filling your home with deadly smoke,” he said.

"A working smoke alarm gives you vital seconds to get out before you're overcome.

"Stay out of harm, replace any out-dated smoke alarms and ReAlarm your home against fire ahead of winter.”