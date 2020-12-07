Menu
Elf had too much Christmas cheer last night and landed himself in some hot water at Rockhampton Watchhouse. Picture: Contributed
News

Cheeky elf gets into mischief at police station

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
6th Dec 2020 5:00 PM
IT'S STARTING to feel a lot like Christmas, with Rockhampton police being paid a visit by an extra special guest all the way from the North Pole.

One of Santa's elves has left the workshop early and made his way to Central Queensland.

Instead of spending the next few weeks making toys and helping Santa prepare for his sleigh ride to homes around the world on Christmas Eve, this elf is learning CPR, inspecting mine sites and he even spent a night in the slammer for getting a little too elf-ed up.

Getting into the Christmas spirit, Rockhampton police have adopted their own Elf on the Shelf this month and have shared elf's adventures on their Facebook page.

Elf spent his first day with police getting his blood pressure checked.

Bupa recently donated blood pressure machines to every police station so officers and staff could keep a check on their health.

 

Elf decided it would be a good idea to check his blood pressure. Picture: Contributed
Elf was then seen checking on the air conditioner at Rockhampton police station to make sure it could cope with the hot conditions during the week.

 

Elf making sure the air conditioner will cope with the hot conditions this week. Picture: Contributed
Elf thought it was time to brush up on his CPR skills with the Officer in Charge of Woorabinda Senior Sergeant Ricky Zimitat.

 

Elf thought it was time to brush up on his CPR skills. Picture: Contributed
Elf decided it was time to leave the station and go on a wide load escort with Senior Constable Matt MacGregor to Blackwater and Moranbah mines.

Despite chewing Senior Constable MacGregor's ear off on the way, he said elf was a huge help at Jellinbah Mine and Caval Ridge Mine.

 

Elf decided it was time to leave the station and go to Blackwater and Moranbah mines. Picture: Contributed
Elf had too much Christmas cheer last night and landed himself in some hot water at Rockhampton Watchhouse.

Fingerprinted and made to sleep it off in the cell, police hoped he had learnt his lesson.

 

Elf spent the night in a cell at Rockhampton Watchhouse. Picture: Contributed
To follow elf's adventures, check out the myPolice Rockhampton Region Facebook page.

christmas elf on the shelf rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

