Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

SUNRISE: Yamba Highlights
News

Cheeky move on national TV steals Yamba spotlight

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT would you do if you had a chance to appear on national television? For Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club CEO Phil Boughton, it's a cheeky strip tease.

LOCAL FACES: Yamba businesses were cast in the national spotlight when they appeared on the Sunrise program on Friday.
LOCAL FACES: Yamba businesses were cast in the national spotlight when they appeared on the Sunrise program on Friday.

Thanks to Jessica Robertson's intensive campaign to bring Sunrise to the Clarence, on Friday morning, Yamba businesses were cast into the media spotlight after being featured on Prime television program Sunrise as part of its virtual A-Z tour of Australia segment.

"There's a lot to love about this region," weather presenter Sam 'Mac' McMillan said.

Appearing via Zoom video conferencing program, Mr McMillan offered a handful of businesses including Caperberry Café, The Italian on the Hill, The Bake House and Just Enough Candles the chance to have their say about why they loved living and working in Yamba.

However, when the time came for Mr Boughton to give his thoughts, he decided to show rather than simply tell.

STRIPTEASE: Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club CEO Phil Boughton gave television audiences a memorable reason why Yamba was his favourite place to live.
STRIPTEASE: Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club CEO Phil Boughton gave television audiences a memorable reason why Yamba was his favourite place to live.


"What I'm going to tell you about Yamba, is when you get here, you look good all dressed up but you're burnt out and stressed," he said before stripping off his shirt and stepping back to reveal a T-shirt and board shorts underneath.

"Before you know it … you've got Yamba time happening!" he said to a chorus of laughter from the Sunrise studio.

sunrise channel 7 yamba yamba bowlo
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Queen takes new lockdown leap

    Queen takes new lockdown leap
    • 12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REXIT: Airline weighs in as council call extraordinary meeting

        premium_icon REXIT: Airline weighs in as council call extraordinary...

        News Rex says councillors ‘need to know that their official statements will have consequences’

        A taste of things to come for Valley producers?

        premium_icon A taste of things to come for Valley producers?

        News ‘If we follow their lead we are doomed to make the same mistakes and slowly starve...

        DEX FILES: Grafton jeweller to get mega-extension

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Grafton jeweller to get mega-extension

        News ‘This will make it the largest single jewellery and gift store in New South Wales’...

        ‘We are confused’: businesses grapple with restrictions

        premium_icon ‘We are confused’: businesses grapple with restrictions

        News Peak-body throws down gauntlet, wants economy open to 'full capacity'