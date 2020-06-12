Cheeky move on national TV steals Yamba spotlight

WHAT would you do if you had a chance to appear on national television? For Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club CEO Phil Boughton, it's a cheeky strip tease.

LOCAL FACES: Yamba businesses were cast in the national spotlight when they appeared on the Sunrise program on Friday.

Thanks to Jessica Robertson's intensive campaign to bring Sunrise to the Clarence, on Friday morning, Yamba businesses were cast into the media spotlight after being featured on Prime television program Sunrise as part of its virtual A-Z tour of Australia segment.

"There's a lot to love about this region," weather presenter Sam 'Mac' McMillan said.

Appearing via Zoom video conferencing program, Mr McMillan offered a handful of businesses including Caperberry Café, The Italian on the Hill, The Bake House and Just Enough Candles the chance to have their say about why they loved living and working in Yamba.

However, when the time came for Mr Boughton to give his thoughts, he decided to show rather than simply tell.

STRIPTEASE: Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club CEO Phil Boughton gave television audiences a memorable reason why Yamba was his favourite place to live.



"What I'm going to tell you about Yamba, is when you get here, you look good all dressed up but you're burnt out and stressed," he said before stripping off his shirt and stepping back to reveal a T-shirt and board shorts underneath.

"Before you know it … you've got Yamba time happening!" he said to a chorus of laughter from the Sunrise studio.