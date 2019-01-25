Menu
BREAKING: Major development in cheerleader cold case

by Chris McMahon
25th Jan 2019 7:46 AM
A man has been arrested in relation to the suspicious death of a Gold Coast cheerleader who fell from her apartment balcony in 2013.

Former Gold Coast Titans cheerleader Breeana Robinson was just 21 when she died after falling 11 floors from her Southport high-rise apartment in January.

45-year-old Jayden Moorea, formerly known as Daniel Shearin has been arrested in relation to the matter.

Janine Mackney Aunty of Breeana Robinson with a photo of the then 21-year-old. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS
Mr Shearin was Robinson's boyfriend whom she shared the apartment with at the time of her death.

Earlier he wwas sentenced to six months in prison for bombarding his legally blind girlfriend with h undreds of text messages before she died.

The tragic death was subject to a coronial inquest in 2017.

More to come.

Breeana Robinson and Dan Shearin


