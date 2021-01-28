Menu
The mum of Breeana Robinson says her relationship with her daughter broke down after she started dating the man accused of her murder.
Crime

Mum tells of tensions before daughter's death

by Jeremy Pierce
28th Jan 2021 2:24 PM
The mother of a football cheerleader who fell to her death from a Gold Coast high-rise has told a court of their relationship breakdown once she started dating the man accused of throwing her to her death.

Breeana Robinson died in January 2013 after falling from the 11th floor of the H2O apartment tower in Southport.

Her boyfriend Dan Shearin, now known as Jayden Moorea, is now facing a murder hearing.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Jayden Moorea at Southport Court during the committal hearing. Picture Glenn Hampson
Giving evidence in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday, Breeana's mum Elaine Robinson said her daughter's new relationship with Moorea was the source of much angst.

"It (our relationship) was quite strained," she said.

Breeana eventually moved out with her cousin before moving in with Moorea.

She died 38 days later.

Ms Robinson said her daughter's behaviour had been 'quite out of character' once she started dating Moorea.

Mother and daughter, whose relationship had previously been incredibly close, only spoke on a handful of occasions before Breeana's death.

Ms Robinson denied a suggestion from defence barrister Angus Edwards that she had given her a daughter an ultimatum to choose between her or her boyfriend, but Breeana's cousin Bianca, who drove her home the night of the tragedy, had a different recollection.

Breanna Robinson died in January 2013 after falling from the high-rise unit she shared with Jayden Moorea. File picture
She told the court Breeana had moved in with her after her mother forced her out of home.

"There was a lot of tension in their relationship," she said.

"She was given a choice to choose between Dan (Jayden Moorea) and her mother and that her mother had told her to move out.

"She was really upset by it.

"She didn't feel as though she could mend it."

The hearing continues.

