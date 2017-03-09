29°
News

CHEERS: Club celebrates success with cheaper beer

Bill North
| 9th Mar 2017 3:52 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S a regrettable fact of life - every year the price of beer keeps on going up.

Not so at Yamba Bowling Club.

The Board of Yamba Bowling Club has resolved to absorb the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise associated with the federal excise taxes. It will be the first time in five years the board has not increased prices with CPI.

The federal excise on alcohol gets applied in February and August of each year which typically results in suppliers passing on these taxes to clubs and pubs across Australia. The latest rise has seen the tax on alcohol rise to $34.21 per litre of alcohol for standard kegs of beer.

In most cases, venues have no choice but to pass these taxes onto the consumer in the form of higher prices. But a particularly profitable past 12 months influenced the boards decision to return a little generosity to its loyal members and guests.

"The club has had an extremely successful trading year so far and the board felt the best way to pass on some if this success to everyone was via cheaper prices over the bar," club president Ian Lauder said.

"The club traded very strongly during the January school holidays, especially after the introduction of the new leisure centre."

Karen Killeen of Melbourne is participating in a round of mini golf at the Yamba Bowlo Leisure Centre on Saturday 24th December, 2016.
Karen Killeen of Melbourne is participating in a round of mini golf at the Yamba Bowlo Leisure Centre on Saturday 24th December, 2016. Debrah Novak

  The club opened the new Bowlo Leisure Centre in December which included four lanes of ten pin bowling, fifteen metre traverse Climbing wall, soft play area and 18 holes of mini golf.

"The leisure centre has attracted a whole new customer base", CEO Phil Boughton said.

"We are seeing much greater visitation from both visiting and local families which has resulted in significant growth in food and beverage trading.

"It's a fabulous to be in a position where we can share the club's success with the members through absorbing increased costs from the federal excise."

The club is currently well ahead of budget predictions and expects to report a healthy profit to members at the end of the financial year. 

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  alcohol beer clarence business price rise yamba bowling club

Peppa Pig to take over Saraton Theatre

Peppa Pig to take over Saraton Theatre

THE popular TV character gets the big screen treatment with special interactive screening at Grafton.

Sign the pledge to improve palliative care services

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Lower Clarence Relay for Life president Lorraine Breust get behind the I care for palliative care.

NSW has lowest number of palliative care nurses per population.

Big seas uncover mysterious structure

Structure uncovered by big seas at Corindi Beach.

Wooden structure found at Corindi Beach.

CHEERS: Club celebrates success with cheaper beer

He would have blackouts, forget that he had been places, climb to heights, steal cars and lash out

Board votes to absorb latest alcohol excise tax rise

Local Partners

Sign the pledge to improve palliative care services

"WE ARE asking the Clarence community to get behind this campaign to help us achieve our goal of gathering 10,000 pledges to present to the NSW Health Minister"

Community a focus at schools' celebration

GROWING GOODWILL: Nicholas Power Geary arranges the "Trees" from each Catholic school in the area at a Catholic School week liturgy at McAuley Catholic College.

Schools gather for liturgy

Peppa Pig to take over Saraton Theatre

A scene from Peppa Pig My First Cinema Experience: Peppa's Australian Holiday. The film makes it national debut at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on March 16.

Don't miss out Peppa Pig - My First Cinema Experience

AcaPelicans take Plunge with singing workshop

GROUP APPROACH: The AcaPelicans will host a workshop and perform as part of the Plunge Festival.

Find your voice with the AcaPelicans

The beat goes on this weekend in the Clarence

Benny Black is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night with his duo and DJ set.

Here's who's playing where across the Valley this weekend

Peppa Pig to take over Saraton Theatre

THE popular TV character gets the big screen treatment with special interactive screening at Grafton.

First look at Dreamworld co-founder's new $2.5m boat

Dreamworld co-founder and Bathurst 1000 winner Tony Longhurst's epic new boat revealed.

It's taken nearly 14 months to build a Bathurst winner's dream boat

Shedding the drama: The Biggest Loser gets a major makeover

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

NEW-look weight-loss show is working towards lifelong change.

AcaPelicans take Plunge with singing workshop

GROUP APPROACH: The AcaPelicans will host a workshop and perform as part of the Plunge Festival.

Find your voice with the AcaPelicans

REVIEW: Truth, race and justice explored in Jasper Jones

Aaron L McGrath and Levi Miller in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Brilliant Aussie storytelling with a stellar cast

The beat goes on this weekend in the Clarence

Benny Black is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night with his duo and DJ set.

Here's who's playing where across the Valley this weekend

Lisa Curry's reunion with fiance airs on I'm A Celeb tonight

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

OLYMPIAN thanks Queenslanders for supporting her charity.

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 $218,000

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Large acreage with a motivated vendor

308 Ramornie station Road, Ramornie 2460

Rural 0 0 $305000

Being less than 25 minutes from the center of town, this rural allotment comprises of natural Aussie bush land with scenic views of the surrounding Ramornie...

Budget conscious buyers take note!!

Unit 1/31 Grafton Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $207,500

Just when you thought the real estate market had passed you by, along comes this delightful two bedroom unit to capture your attention! If you are not already...

Vendor Keen To Hear Your Offer!!!

18 Morrison Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 2 $265,000...

A charming four bedroom low set home positioned just minutes from Graftons CBD, close to the Grafton Base hospital, numerous schools and a convenience shop on...

Relaxed Lifestyle And Privacy On Acres

326 Baillies Road, Copmanhurst 2460

Rural 4 1 5 $355,000

A peaceful and private 5 ha (12.35 acres approx.) property on offer here, 326 Baillies Road Copmanhurst will not disappoint and should be considered if you are...

Prime Industrial site

22-24 Induna Street, South Grafton 2460

Commercial Large vacant 6,000m2 block zoned IN1 General Industrial. Double street frontage with ... $249,000 plus...

Large vacant 6,000m2 block zoned IN1 General Industrial. Double street frontage with great exposure. All services available for connection. Fabulous site to...

Investor&#39;s - Look No Further

5/63 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $279,000

Attention all astute investors - here is your chance to get into the Yamba property market without breaking the bank. On offer is this rock solid unit located...

ONLY TWO LOTS LEFT AFTER PRICE REDUCTIONS ACROSS THE SUBDIVISION - LET&#39;S GET BUSY

Lot 6 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $137900

Only two remain of the 9 lots in this attractive subdivision - an easy 15-minute drive on sealed roads from Grafton. The lots represent a new era of eco-friendly...

ONLY TWO LOTS LEFT AFTER PRICE REDUCTIONS ACROSS THE SUBDIVISION - LET&#39;S GET BUSY

Lot 5 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $139900

Only two remain of the 9 lots in this attractive subdivision - an easy 15-minute drive on sealed roads from Grafton. The lots represent a new era of eco-friendly...

Nice Unit At An Affordable Price

2/10 Hammond Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000

With prices climbing this single level 2 bedroom villa offers outstanding value for money. Easy, low maintenance living in a very well presented complex of only 3.

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!