CHEERS: Club celebrates success with cheaper beer

IT'S a regrettable fact of life - every year the price of beer keeps on going up.

Not so at Yamba Bowling Club.

The Board of Yamba Bowling Club has resolved to absorb the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise associated with the federal excise taxes. It will be the first time in five years the board has not increased prices with CPI.

The federal excise on alcohol gets applied in February and August of each year which typically results in suppliers passing on these taxes to clubs and pubs across Australia. The latest rise has seen the tax on alcohol rise to $34.21 per litre of alcohol for standard kegs of beer.

In most cases, venues have no choice but to pass these taxes onto the consumer in the form of higher prices. But a particularly profitable past 12 months influenced the boards decision to return a little generosity to its loyal members and guests.

"The club has had an extremely successful trading year so far and the board felt the best way to pass on some if this success to everyone was via cheaper prices over the bar," club president Ian Lauder said.

"The club traded very strongly during the January school holidays, especially after the introduction of the new leisure centre."

Karen Killeen of Melbourne is participating in a round of mini golf at the Yamba Bowlo Leisure Centre on Saturday 24th December, 2016. Debrah Novak

The club opened the new Bowlo Leisure Centre in December which included four lanes of ten pin bowling, fifteen metre traverse Climbing wall, soft play area and 18 holes of mini golf.

"The leisure centre has attracted a whole new customer base", CEO Phil Boughton said.

"We are seeing much greater visitation from both visiting and local families which has resulted in significant growth in food and beverage trading.

"It's a fabulous to be in a position where we can share the club's success with the members through absorbing increased costs from the federal excise."

The club is currently well ahead of budget predictions and expects to report a healthy profit to members at the end of the financial year.