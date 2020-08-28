Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.
A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.
Crime

‘Cheers’: Drink-driver thanks judge for sentence

by Cameron Bates
28th Aug 2020 3:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.

Braydon Thomas Camp admitted to recording 0.068, a reading over the general alcohol limit of 0.05, when he was stopped at Four Mile Road near Victoria Plantation at 12.30am on Monday, August 10.

Police prosecutor Len Brown said Camp, a sole occupant of the vehicle, had admitted to police that he had consumed three mid-strength beers and a bottle of Great Northern between 8pm and 10pm the previous evening and "knew he shouldn't be driving".

Camp was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for the minimum one-month period.

A conviction was recorded.

"Cheers for that," Camp told the magistrate as he walked from the dock.

Originally published as 'Cheers': Drink-driver thanks judge for sentence

braydon thomas camp drink-driving

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BORDERLINE: Redmen hooker separated from family

        Premium Content BORDERLINE: Redmen hooker separated from family

        Rugby Union Grafton star caught in border bubble has been doing it tough in Queensland for over a month

        • 28th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        Who gets to decide name of new bridge?

        Premium Content Who gets to decide name of new bridge?

        News ONLINE POLL: Transport for NSW reveals new Grafton Bridge naming process. Meanwhile...

        • 28th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        Car flips on highway north of Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Car flips on highway north of Coffs Harbour

        News A 25-year-old woman is being treated by paramedics.

        UPDATE: One lane open after tree fall on highway

        Premium Content UPDATE: One lane open after tree fall on highway

        Information Fallen tree blocks traffic in both directions